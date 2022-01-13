Buccaneers Fans Have Their Own Shake At PDQ In Time For The Playoffs

PDQ has celebrated football and food as far back as 2013, when the chain sold a Fresh Zone Package in honor of game day, per Facebook. According to Chewboom, diners can find this restaurant brand up and down Florida, but the chain isn't merely honoring the state's only football team to make it into this season's playoffs (both the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars already having been eliminated, per the NFL). The Buccaneers' website reports that PDQ and the Bucs officially teamed up in 2019, and PDQ claimed the title of the official provider of chicken tenders for the Buccaneers, in addition to scoring some in-stadium promotion and concession stands. The two groups signed-up for a multi-year sponsorship, and it appears that this shake came to be as a result of the partnership.

If you want to show off your Buccaneer spirit or just feel like grabbing a chocolate shake, make sure to make your way to PDQ soon while these drinks last. The word's still out on how these treats stack up, but if you want to show off your football pride with a dessert, you couldn't ask for a better option.