Buccaneers Fans Have Their Own Shake At PDQ In Time For The Playoffs
When it comes to celebrating football, fans can't have a proper tailgate without the appropriate foods. According to Taste of Home, game day just doesn't feel complete without fried chicken wings, spicy dip, sliders, pretzel nuggets, and more. And PDQ wants to get in on that action and celebrate the Bucs with a brand new shake.
According to Chewboom, PDQ plans to celebrate the playoffs by releasing signature chocolate shakes in honor of the Buccaneers at select locations between January 12 and January 18, 2022. The product blends together the restaurant's Chocolate Fudge Shake and their signature chocolate cake, and this drink, dubbed the Buccaneers Chocolate Cake Shake, has now hit 29 locations across Florida. PDQ recommends that their shops sell the drink for $3.99 for a small and $5.99 for a regular. While you might not associate the Bucs with a chocolate shake, this isn't the first time that PDQ has celebrated football with food.
PDQ's history of food and football
PDQ has celebrated football and food as far back as 2013, when the chain sold a Fresh Zone Package in honor of game day, per Facebook. According to Chewboom, diners can find this restaurant brand up and down Florida, but the chain isn't merely honoring the state's only football team to make it into this season's playoffs (both the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars already having been eliminated, per the NFL). The Buccaneers' website reports that PDQ and the Bucs officially teamed up in 2019, and PDQ claimed the title of the official provider of chicken tenders for the Buccaneers, in addition to scoring some in-stadium promotion and concession stands. The two groups signed-up for a multi-year sponsorship, and it appears that this shake came to be as a result of the partnership.
If you want to show off your Buccaneer spirit or just feel like grabbing a chocolate shake, make sure to make your way to PDQ soon while these drinks last. The word's still out on how these treats stack up, but if you want to show off your football pride with a dessert, you couldn't ask for a better option.