Twitter Can't Believe This Frozen Mt. Washington Spaghetti

How cold is too cold to enjoy breakfast outdoors? Well, if you're in New Hampshire, you may find it a challenge to enjoy a nice, outdoor meal during the winter months, but if you're hanging out on top of a mountain in New Hampshire, it may be an impossible feat. One brave human attempted this stunt and left social media users stunned.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo of a plate of spaghetti along with a fork suspended in mid-air and "supported only by the frozen pasta" (via Newsweek). Literally, the fork is being held up steadily by a few pieces, appearing as if it's a sculpture. The meal is shown atop Mt. Washington, surrounded by snowy peaks and a sunrise.

A Tweet of the magnificent photo from the Observatory shared "One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite."

Along with awe and wonder, the reactions from Twitter users were clever and colorful, including comments on breakfast preferences in extreme weather. One Twitter user perhaps considered this a challenge, sharing a photo of their own breakfast pasta writing, "-15F and calm at 9:30am in #MyNeckOfTheWoods of Vermont = rapid flash frozen solid leftover pasta (frozen solid w/in 5minutes)."