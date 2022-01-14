Twitter Is Roasting This Criticism Of Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is not a stranger to criticism and has received his share of backlash in the past. Ramsay even took on a food critic through social media after she wrote in a 2019 Eater piece that visiting his restaurant, Lucky Cat, made her feel like she was witnessing "a real-life Ramsay kitchen nightmare." Per Today, the critic, Angela Hui noted that she was the only attendee at the press event who appeared to be of Asian descent, and couldn't tell whether the restaurant was intended to be marketed as Chinese or Japanese.

Ramsay wasn't amused and shared his response on Instagram, writing that he didn't appreciate Hui's insulting posts on social media. "It is fine to not like my food, but prejudice and insults are not welcome, and Ms. Hui's comments around my Executive Chef and his wife, calling her a 'token Asian wife,' were personal and hugely disrespectful," he said.

The chef is facing criticism once again from a Twitter user who wrote that they don't enjoy his cooking at all and think that he's a snob. They wrote, "He hardly even cooks anything. Meat is raw. Pastas are pre-al dente. Veggies are barely warm. And sauces are in scant amounts."