General Mills Just Combined These Beloved Breakfast Cereals
With the recent comeback of several of its all-time '90s favorites like Dunkaroos and Cocoa Puffs, General Mills has really been on a winning streak of appealing to our collective childhood memories as of late. Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cookie Crisp are also some fan favorites that all contain some universal nostalgia (via Refinery29) that we can still find on shelves.
But, to what do we owe this shared sense of sentimentality? Perhaps it's the cereals' beloved mascots, such as Trix the Rabbit and Buzz the Bee, who had and will always hold a place in our hearts. Or maybe, it's the iconic cereal commercials we watched on our TV screens as kids that have made us feel so connected with these products. All of this is to say, we're really excited about General Mills' newest product drop that continues this beloved yesteryear fandom.
Not only does it combine two of their best cereals, but for $2.50 for a mid-size box and $3.99 for a family-size box, you're certainly getting your money's worth.
A big announcement from General Mills - two favorites are joining forces
Breakfast lovers might feel as if they discovered a pot of gold when they hear about the crossover between two of their favorite cereals now coming to store shelves. General Mills has released a limited-edition product that combines both Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch in one spoonful, according to People.com. So, not only will you get bits of those iconic, fun-shaped marshmallows in this cereal mashup, but also the sugary, cinnamon squares that everyone loves.
Perhaps the food company giant was inspired to make this creation after designing several "Remix" flavors, including some that are also a mix of Cinnamon Toast Crunch with another cereal like Golden Grahams and Chex, per People.com, that has doing exceedingly well recently. In fact, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is now the second best-selling cereal in the U.S., according to The Dallas Morning News. And with Lucky Charms' equally as large fanbase of marshmallow lovers, General Mills clearly made the right decision to put both cereals together in one box. Find it at most grocery stores now.