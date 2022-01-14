General Mills Just Combined These Beloved Breakfast Cereals

With the recent comeback of several of its all-time '90s favorites like Dunkaroos and Cocoa Puffs, General Mills has really been on a winning streak of appealing to our collective childhood memories as of late. Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cookie Crisp are also some fan favorites that all contain some universal nostalgia (via Refinery29) that we can still find on shelves.

But, to what do we owe this shared sense of sentimentality? Perhaps it's the cereals' beloved mascots, such as Trix the Rabbit and Buzz the Bee, who had and will always hold a place in our hearts. Or maybe, it's the iconic cereal commercials we watched on our TV screens as kids that have made us feel so connected with these products. All of this is to say, we're really excited about General Mills' newest product drop that continues this beloved yesteryear fandom.

Not only does it combine two of their best cereals, but for $2.50 for a mid-size box and $3.99 for a family-size box, you're certainly getting your money's worth.