Marvel Fans Noticed This Subtle Change To A Sriracha Bottle In Hawkeye

Sriracha sauce is a hit among those who love spicy food. According to Taste of Home, there are lots of dupes available in the market but the OG version is produced in California by a company called Huy Fong Foods. The hot sauce may be even more popular than most people realize: just one factory manufactures around 3,000 bottles an hour, six days a week (which means it produces around 20 million bottles of Sriracha every year).

The company knows how popular the condiment is and describes it as their "most popular sauce," adding that it's made with "sun ripened chillies pureed into a smooth paste." As one fan on Reddit put it, "Sriracha is the right level of spicy for me personally but it's not just spicy hot, it's sweet as well. Tabasco and the lot are just spicy, fire in your mouth. Sriracha is sweet as well. Sriracha on everything for life."

The sauce is so iconic that it has even made an appearance in the new Marvel series, "Hawkeye." However, as The Takeout notes, fans have noticed one unexpected twist.