Wheaties Just Rewarded Someone For Eating The Same Cereal For 67 Years

Famous faces that have adorned Wheaties boxes have included those of Serena Williams, Michael Jordan, and Mia Hamm (via Quartz). Now that prestigious pantheon has also welcomed everyday citizen Clarence Frett. This Marion, Iowa, resident may not be a sports champion, but he is a champion fan of Wheaties: As KCRG reports, he has had a bowl of Wheaties every day for the past 67 years. Describing the intricacies of his morning go-to, he said, "I dump a bowl of Wheaties and put a little sugar in it and put a little milk in it. That's my breakfast. I don't eat much more than that."

Setting Frett even further apart from the habitual Wheaties eater is that he turns 100 years old this month. In celebration of his birthday, Frett's daughter reached out to General Mills, the company that makes Wheaties, to ask if they would create him a special box of the cereal. Because Frett loves Wheaties — and because Wheaties also happens to be celebrating its 100th anniversary — the wish was granted. In a perfectly PR-friendly move, Wheaties developed a one-off box featuring Clarence Frett on the front and sent it to him as a birthday present. According to a General Mills post on Instagram, Frett's reaction to his daughter was, "I can't believe it! I can't wait to show your mother."