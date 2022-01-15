The Honeycrisp Apple Twitter Feud, Explained

If you're seeing apples trending on Twitter right now, it may be due to writer Tony Posnanski asking, "What is the best type of apple?" He goes on to admit, "I love Honeycrisp. There is no wrong answer except Red Delicious. Granny Smith is gross also." As teacher Jacob Johnson retorts, "Call me bougie, but I'll always get the Honeycrisp. Life's too short" (via Twitter).

Another reader in the thread is more on team Granny Smith, sharing, "Love Granny Smith for that unique sour flavor, Pink Lady is good, Honeycrisp is also a fav." Pacific Northwesterner Suzanna then adds her own opinion, "Classically bred and grown in Washington State, the Cosmic Crisp is a cross of the enterprise and Honeycrisp varieties."

Glynn Washington of Snap Judgement also shares that a "Honeycrisp apple is so good it must be genetically modified" in her response. For the record, however, Honeycrisps were made from cross-breeding, not genetic modification, says Esquire, and they also seem to be a leader in these Twitter apple wars we didn't even see coming.