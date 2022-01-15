Why The FDA Just Changed Its Definition Of French Dressing

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declared that they will revoke the standard of identity for French dressing, effectively deregulating it. As The Wall Street Journal explains, this means that the FDA will no longer enforce a strict standard of what French dressing is, or the ingredients that it can contain.

As detailed in the Federal Register, the decision comes from a change in public perception. When they codified a definition for French dressing in 1950, it was decided that a French dressing needed 35% vegetable oil, vinegar or lemon juice, and a seasoning ingredient. "Tomatoes or tomato-derived ingredients were among the seasoning ingredients permitted, but not required," the Federal Register notes.

The code was revised again in 1977, stating that the dressing can have salt, tomato paste, tomato puree, and ketchup or sherry wine in it, but it doesn't have (WSB-TV). This definition set by the FDA is a broad generalization that might lead to confusion, considering it says all of the ingredients the dressing should contain, yet no clear standard for the recipe.