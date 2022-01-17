Twitter Is Divided Over Starbucks UK's New Vegan Tuna Sandwich

While some vegans are quite comfortable with their food options, there might be some previous meat-eaters who long for a tuna sandwich or chicken salad on occasion. UK Starbuck's recognizes this dilemma and has created a possible solution to help appease all customers.

The coffeehouse is offering a Tu'Nah sandwich, which per the UK website, uses plant-based tuna and is topped with red onion, cucumber, and vegan mayonnaise. A Twitter post confirms that the plant protein is made from peas and that the sandwich also has horseradish sauce slathered between malted bread.

Starbucks' vegan version of a tuna sandwich is different from ones we might make at home, as the more popular recipes would be made with chickpeas (via The Spruce Eats). However, Starbucks is no stranger to vegan menu items. In Asia, Starbucks launched a vegan seafood salad dish, consisting of fresh salad with pomelo fruit and pumpkin, with a vegan Omni crab cake, and per LIVEKINDLY, it appears to be well-received.