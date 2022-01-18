The Hilarious Reason This Couple Can't Use Their New Vitamix

The Vitamix is the ultimate blender, but procuring a brand-new one can set you back several hundred dollars. So we can imagine Jessica and Nikii Gerson-Neeves were pretty excited when they managed to snag a Vitamix during a 2021 Black Friday sale. As The Washington Post put it, the couple had been "looking forward to a winter of smoothies and soups."

Unfortunately, the couple's holiday plans hit a snag when, after the blender arrived on December 16, one of their three cats decided to jump on the box to lay claim to it. Jessica thought the image was cute enough to share on Facebook along with a caption that read: "BREAKING NEWS: Sentient soccer ball excited about the possibilities the new Vitamix affords. Middle aged lesbians who bought the thing would very much appreciate being given access to it, but are giant suckers who are unwilling to relocate him. Stand-off is entering its second hour. Details to follow on this rapidly updating story."

The Vitamix saga only escalated from there.