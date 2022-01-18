Panda Express' New Arcade Game Means Food Freebies And Deals

The Good Fortune Arcade game features four different levels, with each one offering fans the chance to win discounts and prizes. At level one, customers can unlock a discount code for $3 off a Family Meal purchase, while level two grants any customers that purchase a Bowl, Plate, or Bigger Plate a premium upgrade for free. Players that manage to successfully beat level three will receive a free entree item when they purchase any Bigger Plate, while players who unlock the codes on level four will be eligible to redeem a code for a free additional large side with any Family Meal purchase, according to Panda Express. These coupon codes will be redeemable online or through the Panda Express app through February 28.

"Every year, we look forward to celebrating Lunar New Year with our guests, as this holiday universally signifies the importance of family and togetherness — the key values that also define us as a family-owned American Chinese restaurant. We are in a unique position to share culture and traditions through timeless and innovative experiences that both new and existing Lunar New Year celebrants can enjoy. With the Good Fortune Arcade, our goal is to create an authentic and inclusive way to bring people together over good fun and good food," Andrea Cherng, chief brand officer at Panda Express, said of the new game (via QSR Magazine).

Also part of the Lunar New Year offers, Panda will bring back its 40-year tradition of lucky red envelopes, given out at participating locations on February 1. Inside is a coupon for $5 off a Family Meal and a free 22-ounce drink, plus a collectible fortune card — all meant to "share delicious food and good fortune with family and friends" (per the press release).