A Rat Infestation Just Caused A Massive Food Recall

While a food recall is never good news, readers with a squeamish stomach might be extra grossed out by the reason for the newest massive recall of many Bistak products. According to Food Safety News, Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. have recently launched a major recall as a result of a rat infestation in their facilities. The infestation has raised concerns over potential salmonella contamination of a wide variety of Bistak products, from pantry goods and canned foods to meat and even spices.

After becoming aware of the infestation, Bistak Enterprises Inc. launched a recall of all distributed food products sold through December 31, 2021, including "dry foods such as grains, beans, flour; grocery canned goods; fats and oils; drinks; meat products; fish products; baked goods; spices; and milk powder," according to the Government of Canada. Additionally, Bistak Enterprises Inc. is also recalling their Carotino Palm Cooking Oil, which was sold from June 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021.