A Rat Infestation Just Caused A Massive Food Recall
While a food recall is never good news, readers with a squeamish stomach might be extra grossed out by the reason for the newest massive recall of many Bistak products. According to Food Safety News, Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. have recently launched a major recall as a result of a rat infestation in their facilities. The infestation has raised concerns over potential salmonella contamination of a wide variety of Bistak products, from pantry goods and canned foods to meat and even spices.
After becoming aware of the infestation, Bistak Enterprises Inc. launched a recall of all distributed food products sold through December 31, 2021, including "dry foods such as grains, beans, flour; grocery canned goods; fats and oils; drinks; meat products; fish products; baked goods; spices; and milk powder," according to the Government of Canada. Additionally, Bistak Enterprises Inc. is also recalling their Carotino Palm Cooking Oil, which was sold from June 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021.
All potentially contaminated Bistak items should be tossed
The potentially impacted Bistak Enterprises Inc. products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, Canada, according to Food Safety News. However, authorities warn they may have also been distributed throughout other Canadian provinces and territories, so all customers who may have purchased Bistak goods during the mentioned time frame should likely still toss the items, regardless of location. Any customers who may have purchased any of these items that are at risk of salmonella contamination are now urged to discard them immediately or return them to their place of purchase.
As of now, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the infestation-induced recall, per BGR. Anyone who believes they may have consumed a contaminated product and has fallen sick should contact their healthcare provider immediately, as salmonella infection can cause food poisoning symptoms including headache, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping. It is especially dangerous for young people, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems (via BGR).