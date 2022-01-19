Coke's New Flavor Is Perfect For Coffee Lovers

Coke found a hit with its coffee-infused soda about a year ago. Per Coca-Cola's website, the soda company launched a version of its signature beverage at the start of 2021 called "Coca-Cola with Coffee." The soda came in three flavors: caramel, dark blend, and vanilla. And every flavor but caramel also had a zero-sugar version. Mass Live declared that the strange combination somehow worked — the line of sodas found a way to marry both types of beverage while delivering a solid jolt of caffeine.

Coke now has a new product out that takes Coke with coffee to the next level. A press release from the beverage company reports that as of January 19, consumers will be able to find Coke with mocha coffee on shelves across the country. The company decided on this flavor after discovering that mocha ranks as the number-one "ready-to-drink coffee" flavor out there, and will be pairing the new taste with a new, updated can design. The look and flavor of the product isn't the only new innovation — Coke plans to deliver the drink to a lucky few using a novel, state-of-the-art transportation method.