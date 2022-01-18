Aldi Fans Are Drooling Over This Marbled Beef

Aldi is known for its great deals, but low prices alone aren't enough to keep customers coming back time and time again. It's the combination of high-quality products and very affordable prices that has helped make the grocery chain so successful. In fact, Aldi has become so popular that there is even a subreddit dedicated to the chain, where workers and shoppers alike congregate online to discuss anything and everything related to Aldi.

Some fans use the subreddit to share exceptionally well-reviewed products or great deals that they have come across on their shopping trips. Recently, one satisfied Aldi customer took to Reddit to post a rave review of one of their most recent purchases. "Did I just hit the meat jackpot? Chuck roast from Aldi's has amazing marbling," u/and_the_giant_peach posted alongside a photo of a neat slice of tender Aldi's Chuck roast. Many of their fellow Aldi fans were quick to agree that the perfectly marbled piece of meat was definitely drool-worthy.