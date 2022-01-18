The Tragic Reason A Wendy's Worker Was Shot By A Drive-Thru Customer

Fast Food establishments have long had a reputation for being on the receiving end of violence because, as Slate wrote in 2011, they are also a good target for robberies. What happened at Wendy's, however, was not a robbery, but a customer flare-up. Shooting a teenage worker marks the most extreme example of a trend towards increased aggression toward fast food workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2020, Business Insider covered how there was an increase in violence against retail employees as customers rebelled against health measures like mandatory mask wearing. This spread to more disregard toward customer-facing roles across industries. In September 2020, Teen Vogue reported about how workers in restaurants were having a difficult time getting their customers to respect health mandates. One 17-year-old recalled a time they could not take back a cup holder from a customer because the customer had touched it during the global pandemic: "[Rather] than use the bin at the end of the drive-through, the customer decided to toss the cup holder back through the collection window at me."

There is a clear difference between the politicized measures against the coronavirus and barbecue sauce. However, it forms a backdrop against which crimes for even more banal reasons are committed.