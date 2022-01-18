This Unexpected Dish Is Bobby Flay's Competition Go-To

Bobby Flay stated that he gets made fun of because he makes crispy rice so often on his television show "Beat Bobby Flay," but still declared it one of his "winning moves" on the podcast. Not only is this due to the amazing taste of the dish, but also the variety in texture it presents.

In this episode, Flay and his daughter Sophie cooked up a coconut and scallion crispy rice. The dish also features cilantro and lime zest, which both add a lot of flavor to the recipe. He started off with some rice that was pre-cooked in coconut milk before spreading it onto a sheet pan. He then put it in the freezer before cooking it on a pan over the stove. He also emphasized the importance of refrigerating rice for this dish if he planned to make it in advance.

Why settle for Trader Joe's microwavable fried rice, when you can easily make your own with more flavor and better texture? A similar recipe was included in the cookbook "Bobby at Home," and is perfect for any night of the week (via Parade).