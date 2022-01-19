Richard Blais Tells All About Gordon Ramsay's Personality On Next Level Chef - Exclusive

Were you to only watch the earlier seasons of famed chef Gordon Ramsay's show "Hell's Kitchen," to judge him only by what you find when Google searching "Gordon Ramsay memes" or "Gordon Ramsay quotes," you'd think he was one heckuva hothead who spent most of his waking hours screaming at and belittling aspiring chefs (Care for an example? How about: "This pizza is so disgusting, if you take it to Italy you'll get arrested!" via Parade). Ramsay has often given over to vitriol and outburst and insult, but according to many people who have worked with him closely, Ramsay is not a jerk out to get people — he is in fact quite the opposite.

Chef Ramsay cares so deeply about food, and about the success of people working with it, that his passion often translates as anger when witnessed on the screen, whereas it's really an outpouring of caring. And impatience, fine.

If there is one word that best describes Gordon Ramsay, it's the adjective used by chef Richard Blais (and so many others) during a recent exclusive Mashed interview: intense.

Blais had the good fortune to be chosen as one of Ramsay's co-hosts and judges, along with Nyesha Arrington, on the new FOX cooking competition "Next Level Chef," and in that capacity Blais worked closely with Gordon Ramsay for weeks on end. Asked to describe the experience of working with the chef, Blais beamed and spoke almost with reverence.

"I mean, it was the best masterclass that I could have had for 40 days. I've been around him, I've always admired him. I think when you have someone that's — all of these great celebrity chefs, but Gordon, especially — the guy's running so many restaurants. He's a real chef that runs real restaurants, that cooks all of the time. And he's figured out a way that translates to him being a producer, a creator, running his own production company, all of those things."