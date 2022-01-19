The Pasta Rule Giada De Laurentiis Wants You To Break

Even when you're tired, uninspired, or short on time, you can make a quick and satisfying bowl of pasta for dinner. Your go-to recipe likely comes to mind, whether it's for mushroom and onion penne or a creamy pasta with seafood, so you get out the ingredients and start boiling the water when you realize there's a problem: Your cupboard contains several opened packages of pasta, but not one of them has enough for a full serving.

You have a few options from here. You could scrap your pasta plans altogether. You could also combine the different shapes together, but that might be complicated since the varying sizes may not cook at the same rate. You may wonder, "What would an Italian person do?" Or better yet, "What would Giada De Laurentiis do?" Luckily, the celebrity chef has just the tip for what to do when you find yourself in this seemingly impastable situation — and it may not be what you expect.