The Real Reason Taco Bell Just Launched Its Own Business School

Taco Bell is an iconic fast-food chain that started off with humble beginnings and now has locations across the globe. If you're craving inexpensive, Mexican-style food, Taco Bell may be your go-to fast-food joint to satisfy your cravings for chalupas, quesadillas, nachos, burritos, or — you got it — tacos.

But what you may not suspect is this fast-food empire now has its very own business school. But wait, what do a fast-food restaurant and business school have to do with each other? A fast-food chain and a school may seem counterintuitive, but it's not the first time this has happened. In-N-Out has its own university, for example, that was created to train employees and managers.

Now, Taco Bell's parent company, Yum! Brands, has created the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence, which partnered with the University of Louisville in 2021. The Taco Bell Business School's goal is to teach future managers and potential franchisee owners the ins and outs of fast-food management and to increase diversity among Taco Bell franchisees, according to a press release.