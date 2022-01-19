Padma Lakshmi's Touching Tribute To Andre Leon Talley Has Fans In Tears

Trailblazing fashion journalist, André Leon Talley, died on Tuesday, January 18 at the age of 73 (per New York Times). Often described as "larger than life," and usually seen in luxe caftans designed by members of his couture inner circle, Talley was, in many ways, the human personification of a "fashion statement" (per The New Yorker). Over the course of his life and career, Talley made an indelible mark in the worlds of fashion and art, inspiring many who dream of shattering ceilings, just as he had. The first black man to hold his position at Vogue, as well as the first to write about prominent designers of color, his place in the fashion industry paved the path for many (via Vogue).

The man who frequently wore bold and beautiful capes has touched many lives, and the Twitterverse is showing an outpouring of recognition using the hashtag AndréLeonTalley. You will find in these posts that those in the fashion and art industries aren't the only ones who respected, appreciated, and loved this human. Among them is celebrity chef and former fashion model, Padma Lakshmi.