Megan Thee Stallion's Flamin' Hot Super Bowl Ad Is So On-Brand

Who better to rep Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos snacks than the person who inspired "Hot Girl Summer?" Megan Thee Stallion is hitting the ground running as the face of the fiery brand, thanks to a commercial that will air during the holy grail of all time slots: the Super Bowl. Per a press release provided to Mashed, Megan "perfectly embodies the Flamin' Hot spirit and attitude." It's safe to say that no one is going to argue with that.

Owned by Frito-Lay, Cheetos and Doritos both have flavors of the Flamin' Hot variety. Flamin' Hot Cheetos are juggernauts of the snack food industry, having been named America's Favorite Snack no fewer than three times, per Adweek. The snack is so beloved that recent rumors of its discontinuation caused a massive panic online. Fortunately, Cheetos stepped up to debunk the rumors, telling Reuters that the company is "committed to making, moving and selling America's favorite snacks. Flamin' Hot Cheetos has not been discontinued." Chester Cheetah himself even hopped on Twitter to calm everyone down. And everyone knows he wouldn't lie to us.

The Super Bowl ad will also introduce the newest Doritos flavor, Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch, which hit store shelves in December 2021, per a press release. The combination of Doritos' iconic flavor with a Flamin' Hot twist is likely to heat up sales once the Super Bowl ad drops.