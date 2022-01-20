Megan Thee Stallion's Flamin' Hot Super Bowl Ad Is So On-Brand
Who better to rep Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos snacks than the person who inspired "Hot Girl Summer?" Megan Thee Stallion is hitting the ground running as the face of the fiery brand, thanks to a commercial that will air during the holy grail of all time slots: the Super Bowl. Per a press release provided to Mashed, Megan "perfectly embodies the Flamin' Hot spirit and attitude." It's safe to say that no one is going to argue with that.
Owned by Frito-Lay, Cheetos and Doritos both have flavors of the Flamin' Hot variety. Flamin' Hot Cheetos are juggernauts of the snack food industry, having been named America's Favorite Snack no fewer than three times, per Adweek. The snack is so beloved that recent rumors of its discontinuation caused a massive panic online. Fortunately, Cheetos stepped up to debunk the rumors, telling Reuters that the company is "committed to making, moving and selling America's favorite snacks. Flamin' Hot Cheetos has not been discontinued." Chester Cheetah himself even hopped on Twitter to calm everyone down. And everyone knows he wouldn't lie to us.
The Super Bowl ad will also introduce the newest Doritos flavor, Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch, which hit store shelves in December 2021, per a press release. The combination of Doritos' iconic flavor with a Flamin' Hot twist is likely to heat up sales once the Super Bowl ad drops.
More hot facts about Megan Thee Stallion's Super Bowl ad
Frito-Lay has released a teaser to hype its Super Bowl advertisement, which will air on February 13. In the clip, available on YouTube, Megan Thee Stallion presumably arrives to shoot the commercial. Before heading in, she is quizzed by the gate agent on some pretty weird preferences, including whether she's allergic to sloths and whether she's "comfortable around crocodiles." This naturally sets the viewer up with questions about how the commercial is going to play out, but Frito-Lay says "fans will need to wait to learn more."
This is the first-ever Super Bowl ad for any Flamin' Hot brand, the press release notes. But the products will join a long and storied history of Doritos commercials during the beloved sporting event. In 2021, actor Matthew McConaughey played a "flat" version of himself who turns back into his normal, three-dimensional self once he chows down on Doritos 3D Crunch, per People. Husband and wife team Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also appeared in a 2021 commercial for the brand.
Stay tuned to find out exactly how Megan's sloth- and crocodile-laden commercial plays out.