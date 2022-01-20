Chrissy Teigen Just Opened Up About Her 6-Month Sobriety Journey

This week, Teigen announced on Instagram that she has not had alcohol in six months. She shared that while her desire to drink has gone away, "time has not exactly flown by," and she'll truly appreciate how far she's come when she reaches a "larger milestone" (her guess is five years). She added that she's not sure if her sobriety journey will be lifelong and much is still uncertain — but she has noticed that she's more energetic, less anxious, and is "happier and more present than ever." To finish the caption, she said, "I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let's gooo."

Her post has been appreciated by friends and fans alike. Model Brooklyn Decker called Teigen "tough as nails," while actress Octavia Spencer reminded her that six months is a not minor achievement and "is something to celebrate." Teigen's husband, John Legend, wrote an encouraging comment, too: "So proud of you my love." Meanwhile, a fan told Teigen that "every day of sobriety" should be celebrated, adding, "Congratulations on your hard work today, yesterday, and every day!!"

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).