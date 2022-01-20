The Real Reason You Should Expect Grocery Shortages In 2022

The pandemic has highlighted how essential workers are indeed very essential. At the same time, labor relations have grown more fraught due to workers realizing the power in their hands.

For example, workers at the Kroger-owned chain, King Soopers, went on strike amidst the crunch of the Omicron variant. "The companies were thriving, but our workers didn't thrive," Kim Cordova, president of a local branch of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, said in a press conference (via HuffPost). "Know what our workers got? COVID. Attacked. Beat up. Spit on. Slapped. Overworked."

Simultaneously, many of those who have not gone on strike have simply decided to quit. Some figure they deserve better than what they experienced during the pandemic. They not only had to deal with the increased risk of infection due to their frontline work, but they also suffered the ire of customers enraged by shortages and various health mandates. As one might imagine, fewer workers means that stores are less equipped to maintain their supply stock (via NPR).

Unlike Omicron, however, the new consciousness of supply chain workers can be directly addressed by companies. Grocery Dive relays a suggestion given by Chris Tilly, a professor at the Luskin School of Public Affairs: offer concrete benefits and opportunities to your workers. Some day, the current stresses of the pandemic will ease, but the memories will remain.