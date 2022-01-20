Oreo Made Burger King's Wish Come True And Twitter Is Loving It

Oreo opened the floodgates when it asked its Twitter followers to share their sincerest wishes. The thread received a ton of attention, and brands everywhere chimed in. Embassy Suites said, "An Oreo Cookie Cocktail to add to our Happy Hour menu," while Ritz Crackers replied with, "I'd love a puppy. Like a REALLY cute puppy." Each comment received a Photoshopped image from Oreo that fulfilled the wish. The cookie company whipped up a picture of a cookie cocktail for Embassy Suites and a puppy on a park bench next to a giant cookie and cracker for Ritz, as well as an invitation to Oreo's 110th birthday party for Dentyne Gum, which commented, "I just want to be invited to the party tbh."

Burger King also jumped on the thread and had a very specific wish. The fast food chain commented, "a star on the Hollywood walk of fame!" and naturally, Oreo made its dream come true. On Twitter, Oreo replied with a picture of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, emblazoned with Burger King's logo resting atop an Oreo cookie.