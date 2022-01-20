Here's How To Get Your Hands On McDonald's New McPlant Burger

There's nothing more classically American then a juicy, gut-busting hamburger. Wherever you are in the nation, whether you're a New York City native or living in rural Montana, you can rest easy knowing that a delicious burger is never too far away thanks to fast food joints. Whenever a craving strikes, you can easily place an order or pull into a drive-thru to satiate your hunger pangs — whether Five Guys is your go-to spot or you prefer dining at In-N-Out. Because this simple meal is so universally beloved, there really is a burger out there for everyone — so much so that fast food brands have tried to appeal to discerning tastes over the years, even launching their own spin on a plant-based burger recently.

According to Veganuary, nearly one-third of Americans are committed to eating more plant-based foods in 2022. As a result, many fast food giants have started adding new items to their menus to cater to these customers. From the Impossible Whopper at Burger King to the Impossible Slider at White Castle, plant-based burgers are gradually making their way onto the fast food scene (via Thrillist). The latest hopping on the plant-based burger trend is McDonald's. This Chicago-based chain has been working on their own meatless burger, the McPlant, for almost a year now, and it's finally about to be unveiled in more stores (via UPI).