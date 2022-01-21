Crypto Fans Are Begging McDonald's To Take Dogecoin

Fans of dogecoin, the cryptocurrency based on the Doge meme (via News 18), grew excited today due to speculation that McDonald's may expand to accept dogecoins as a form of payment. The idea started with a Twitter exchange between the meme coin's co-creator Billy Markus and the restaurant chain's account. Yesterday morning, the McDonald's Twitter team tweeted a picture of French fries offering to respond with a specially photoshopped image to anyone snagging a fry. Markus responded and McDonald's responded with a picture of the Shiba Inu, a reference to the cryptocurrency.

"Hey #dogecoin fam," the meme coin's co-creator Billy Markus wrote, quote-tweeting the image, "let's make sure this tweet response of McDonald's is their highest engagement one." Presumably, the idea is that if enough crypto-fans engage, McDonald's may see an untapped demographic. One person asked McDonald's if they would consider this, to which the team responded, "We appreciate hearing your interest and continuously evaluate the payments experience."

All in all, it's a very shaky foundation for a rumor, especially as McDonald's engaged with all sorts of accounts like Twitter, Halo, and unverified private accounts. Still, the dogecoin subreddit exploded into extreme levels of excitement with post after post popping up throughout the day. "I don't like McDonald's food much," one comment reads, "but I would be eating there often until better places in my city start accepting cryptocurrency."