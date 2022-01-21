Natalie Portman Is Behind This New Vegan Bacon Company

Veganism's popularity is on the rise. More and more people are expressing interest in following a plant-based diet in recent years, with 2020 marking the highest interest in veganism to date, according to Google Trends report compiled by Chef's Pencil. An increasingly greater number of people are searching for ways to incorporate vegan and/or the similar but different plant-based recipes into their lifestyles, for a number of reasons, including heath, animal welfare, environmental concerns, and more.

It seems likely that this trend will continue, so it is no wonder that more and more companies are looking to expand their plant-based offerings. To help meet this demand, the plant-based market has seen significant growth in recent years, with the rise of new businesses including Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, Oatly, and others helping catapult the value of the plant-based food market to $29.4 billion in 2020, according to research conducted by Bloomberg Intelligence (via Plant Based News). The same research predicts that the plant-based market will only continue to grow, reaching a whopping $77.8 billion in 2025, and $162 billion by 2030 if it continues at its current rate.

Given this explosive growth, it's not surprising that new companies and new investors — some of them famous Hollywood actors — have jumped head-first into the roaring meat-free market.