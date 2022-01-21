Aldi Fans Are So Excited To Try These Chocolate-Strawberry Cheerios

Excited replies inundated the post. Instagram followers chimed in with comments that ranged from, "Randomly saw these yesterday when I was grabbing milk anyway ... SO GOOD!!!!!!!!!! the milk at the end is like [strawberry] milk," all the way to, "I have been looking for these for a year! A YEAR!! never seen in a regular supermarket. Of course Aldi has them!!!" One user felt regret, saying, "Darn, passed them up yesterday," while another noted, "if you can't find them at your Aldi, I found them at Kroger too." Other excited takes included, "Yesss. These are so good. Getting another box if I can find them," and "they are so delicious."

If you need to spice up your morning routine with a new cereal, you may want to keep an eye out for this morning staple next time you hit up an Aldi. While the item has won over social media, not everyone has fallen for these Cheerios. Junk Banter also reviewed the cereal and found that the chocolate and strawberry flavors didn't quite live up to the hype. If you manage to get your hands on a box of these limited edition Cheerios, see which side of the debate you fall on. With a bit of luck, you might just find a new breakfast favorite.