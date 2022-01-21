The Great British Bake Off Just Announced A Spin-Off We Never Saw Coming

Fans of the "Great British Bake Off" (or "Great British Baking Show" as it's also known) might notice they start singing along as they bake — or at least as they watch the show and think about baking. That's because a new musical based on the hit series is set to debut on July 22, 2022 (via What's On Stage). This "world premiere" is set for Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre in England, so the production will be limited to British theatergoers (or travelers), at least for now.

True to the authentic "Bake Off" tradition, the storyline of "Great British Bake Off: The Musical" will feature a group of eight aspiring bakers (played by actors of course) competing on the classic show while also following their "trials and lives." It's an experience that's being described as a "heartwarming and wholesome comedy" (via The Guardian). The musical is also closely associated with the executive producer of the TV series, Richard McKerrow, according to What's On Stage, and features the handiwork of theater producer Mark Goucher. The show's original score will be by duo Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary who some may know from the musical "The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾," per The Guardian, rounding out what sounds like an incredible team that will bring this to life.

As McKerrow shared in the article, "This brand-new 'Bake Off Musical' has been a creative labor of love that has taken several years of painstaking development."