Investment Followers Are Loving This Costco News

As any investor might tell you, there is a high that comes from discovering you've made the right choice where an investment is concerned, and then doubly so watching that initial financial seed grow and reach heights over time that you might not have thought were possible.

Such is the feeling investors likely now have, if they bought into Costco stock 20 years ago. While we all know that share prices can go up and down over time, Costco — which is listed on NASDAQ under COST — has seen its price literally skyrocket from about $46 per share in 2002, to more than $480 today, representing a meteoric rise in the share value of the warehouse retailer (via Google).

If you look at the figures from the last five years, you'll also see that Costco's share prices have grown 165% over a five-year period. The Motley Fool even points out that Costco's gains doubled the returns on the S&P 500. Inflation could be considered just a small factor because, according to online calculator "In 2013 Dollars," $43.06 back in 2002 would have been worth $67.57 in today's currency, so those high gains are all about increased value in the company. So, what is Costco's secret sauce?