This McDonald's French Fry Argument Ended In Tragedy

The internet holds countless stories of customers enraged over one perceived offense or another. In some cases, customers overreact to a simple misunderstanding or an incorrect fast food order. Maybe they felt they had to wait "too long" for their food and reacted by attacking an employee.

Extreme overreaction is what almost all of these stories have in common. Was it really necessary to threaten to call the cops on some "loud" children in a restaurant's play area? At one Cape Cod restaurant, a customer who couldn't have an order taken before opening hours criticized the workers so harshly that they were reduced to tears (via The New York Times).

While many of these incidents don't go much further than a whole lot of screaming and carrying on, some unfortunately give way to violence. We're talking about customers hurling a large drink at a worker over unwanted ice (via CNN) or threatening and punching an employee over sauce packets. And some upset customers go even further when they don't get their way.