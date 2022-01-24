Ree Drummond Pokes Fun At 'Lack Of Professionalism' In Self-Shot Cooking Show

Ree Drummond posted to Instagram that, while she often receives encouraging responses from her followers, there are times when she gets negative comments. She explained, "While most of the feedback I receive on our self-shot cooking show is positive, I do hear from the occasional viewer who takes issue with the lack of professionalism and decorum displayed in the kitchen." She added that this comment didn't make sense to her for a long time — until she saw a few goofy clips from the show.

The Pioneer Woman attached a video clip from the kitchen for reference, sharing a clip of her finishing off a chicken pot pie. Her daughter and son-in-law are then seen competing to sample the dish, running around the counter, and even wrestling. The scene prompted Drummond to comment, "I didn't really invite you guys on my side of the counter, by the way...I just asked who wanted to try it first."

Such goofy moments, however, are a big hit among fans who seem to appreciate the reality of filming a show from home. One follower said, "I love the laid back vibe much better than the professional version! Love seeing the kids! You do you!!!" Another commentator advised the blogger, "Real life is the best! Keep it up and enjoy all the memories you and the kids have made."

While some may be unhappy with Drummonds self-shot cooking show, there is a solution — just scroll on by.