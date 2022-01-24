Martha Stewart Shows Off 'Fabulous' New Haircut By Longtime Stylist
When it's time to get a haircut, the process can be a little dicey. Do you splurge for a cut at a fancy salon or barbershop, where you'll be treated like royalty and walk away with a new look you love, but at a staggering price? Or do you go down to the local beauty school and pay pennies for a student cut from someone who hopefully got an A+ in bangs? Well, if you're Martha Stewart, the answer is neither. When this lifestyle guru goes to get her tresses cared for, she calls in the big guns: legendary hairstylist Frederic Fekkai.
Stewart shared on social media that Fekkai has been cutting her hair for more than 35 years. The duo recently reconnected on a flight from Los Angeles to New York, and Fekkai invited her to his salon at The Mark Hotel in New York City to get her hair done. On Instagram, Stewart shared before-and-after shots of herself in the stylist's salon chair, calling the finished blond 'do "another fabulous haircut by Frederic!"
Who is Frederic Fekkai?
Even if you're not up to date on the goings-on in the hair world, there's a fair chance you've heard of Frederic Fekkai. If not, here's a refresher from Serendipity: The French stylist has been a big name in the game since the 1980s, when his eponymous hair salon opened at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City. He claims to have "started the luxury hair care category," and his long list of celebrity clientele includes not only Martha Stewart, but also Naomi Campbell, Barbara Streisand, and Meryl Streep (via New York Post).
Fans on Instagram seem to love the haircut Stewart received from Fekkai. Actress Tamera Mowry and food stylist and writer Susan Spungen shared their appreciation for the hairdo on Stewart's post. Non-celebs had mostly nice things to say about Stewart's fresh tresses, too. "Martha! How do you keep getting hotter and hotter? Is it the CBD? Tells us your secrets my queen!" gushed one fan. It's safe to say that much like Fekkai's haircutting shears, Stewart's post is making waves.