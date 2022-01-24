Martha Stewart Shows Off 'Fabulous' New Haircut By Longtime Stylist

When it's time to get a haircut, the process can be a little dicey. Do you splurge for a cut at a fancy salon or barbershop, where you'll be treated like royalty and walk away with a new look you love, but at a staggering price? Or do you go down to the local beauty school and pay pennies for a student cut from someone who hopefully got an A+ in bangs? Well, if you're Martha Stewart, the answer is neither. When this lifestyle guru goes to get her tresses cared for, she calls in the big guns: legendary hairstylist Frederic Fekkai.

Stewart shared on social media that Fekkai has been cutting her hair for more than 35 years. The duo recently reconnected on a flight from Los Angeles to New York, and Fekkai invited her to his salon at The Mark Hotel in New York City to get her hair done. On Instagram, Stewart shared before-and-after shots of herself in the stylist's salon chair, calling the finished blond 'do "another fabulous haircut by Frederic!"