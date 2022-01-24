Why Red Lobster Is Partnering With A National Charity For The First Time Ever

Red Lobster has always made efforts to align itself with important social causes. For example, in September 2021, the affordable seafood chain partnered with the World Wildlife Foundation in an effort to source its food in ways that are "traceable, sustainable, and responsible," according to former Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup (via WWF Seafood Sustainability). At the time, Lopdrup, who has since retired per Red Lobster, explained that one of the company's priorities is environmentally responsible farming and distribution of lobsters with the goal of ensuring an "abundance of seafood ... for generations to come."

And now there's a new meaningful initiative the brand is getting behind. In a press release issued today, January 24, 2022, Red Lobster announces it's joining forces with Make-A-Wish. "Red Lobster has always had a history of giving back in our communities," new CEO Kelli Valade said in the release. However, what is particularly noteworthy in this instance is that it's the first time that restaurant group has partnered with a national charity on this level, in an effort to provide hope and emotional strength to children facing critical illness (via Wish.org).

"As a brand our size, I believe we have to do good with what we have, and at the end of the day, what we do is so much bigger than food," added Valade.