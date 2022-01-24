TikTok Has Nothing But Love For A Fed-Up Subway Employee

The U.S. is in the midst of a labor shortage, and it's affecting the restaurant industry. Since the end of 2021, food workers have been quitting their jobs in droves, Business Insider reports. Many of these employees have left their jobs in spectacular fashion, posting videos of their exits on social media that sometimes go viral. Such was the case in a recent TikTok that has nearly 6 million views and 1 million likes.

The video, shared by user @avathynne, shows a Subway worker calling up her boss and quitting — all while being filmed by a friend. Viewers can hear the employee's side of the conversation, which covered low pay and experiencing bullying at work. "I'd like you to understand that today's going to be my last day," "I'm getting literally, literally bullied," "I open your store every day, and then you treat me like this," and "We're not speaking about it tomorrow, I'm done," were just a few of the things the employee said to her boss on the other end of the line. Fellow TikTokers were ready to rally around her in support in the comments.