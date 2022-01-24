The Rock's Tequila Brand Just Broke A Huge Record
In the last few years, the celebrity spirits business became an oversaturated one, with seemingly every other celebrity launching or lending their name to a beverage or brand — there are so many celebrity wine and spirit brands these days that there's even an app, GrapeStars, to keep track of it all, according to Esquire. Tequila in particular seems to draw a large share of celebrity involvement, with the likes of George Clooney's Casamigos, Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar's Santo Fino Blanco, and Michael Jordan's Cincoro (via Delish).
Luckily, the already crowded celebrity tequila field didn't scare away Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (who, let's face it, probably isn't intimidated by much of anything or anyone). In a bold move, The Rock launched his small-batch Teremana brand of tequila in March 2020, right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, which did have some initial impacts on both production and promotion, he explains to Rolling Stone. A "solid and additive-free" tequila, which Esquire ranks 6th out of 63 celebrity brands, and second overall for tequilas, Teremana has since moved past its initial hiccups to become a highly sought after tequila brand, setting a new record for the spirits industry along the way.
Teremana set a new sales record for its first full year
Much in the same manner as The Rock has been promoting Teremana since its launch, the most followed American man on Instagram (via CNN) naturally took to the platform to announce the big news with a celebratory post: "We have officially broken ALL RECORDS in the spirits industry with our @Teremana Tequila." According to a Time Out article, which The Rock uses as part of his post, Teremana has sold more than 600,000 cases, a record for first-year sales. The Rock also adds that they are actually on track to reach 650,000 cases sold. As a reference point, he also notes that George Clooney sold his Casamigos tequila brand to beverage giant Diageo for $1 billion with only 170,000 cases in sales.
The Rock also teased in the post that a "BIG & EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT" will be made in the next week. The Rock has made it known that he wants Teremana to be an international brand and is working with Mast-Jägermeister as a distributor (via The Spirits Business), so perhaps that announcement will include details of that rollout, which should be great news to fans outside of the U.S. and Mexico, where Teremana is currently sold. Stayed tuned!