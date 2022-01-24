The Rock's Tequila Brand Just Broke A Huge Record

In the last few years, the celebrity spirits business became an oversaturated one, with seemingly every other celebrity launching or lending their name to a beverage or brand — there are so many celebrity wine and spirit brands these days that there's even an app, GrapeStars, to keep track of it all, according to Esquire. Tequila in particular seems to draw a large share of celebrity involvement, with the likes of George Clooney's Casamigos, Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar's Santo Fino Blanco, and Michael Jordan's Cincoro (via Delish).

Luckily, the already crowded celebrity tequila field didn't scare away Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (who, let's face it, probably isn't intimidated by much of anything or anyone). In a bold move, The Rock launched his small-batch Teremana brand of tequila in March 2020, right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, which did have some initial impacts on both production and promotion, he explains to Rolling Stone. A "solid and additive-free" tequila, which Esquire ranks 6th out of 63 celebrity brands, and second overall for tequilas, Teremana has since moved past its initial hiccups to become a highly sought after tequila brand, setting a new record for the spirits industry along the way.