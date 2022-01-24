The McDonald's Instagram Controversy Explained

McDonald's has come under some scrutiny for its social media strategy — specifically, the way it uses its Instagram accounts in lower-income countries. In December, researchers published a study in the BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health journal that compared and contrasted McDonalds' social media advertising strategies across 15 different countries. Their findings were that in poorer nations, McDonald's made more posts, targeted its posts more consistently to children, and offered discounts or deals on food more frequently. The company also put out fewer ads for healthier offerings in these countries.

Researchers did not study a cause-and-effect relationship between these ads and the diet of the people in these countries. However, they believe the findings are cause for concern because the disparities in these advertisements could "exacerbate healthcare issues in the most vulnerable countries in the world." McDonald's responded to the news in a statement sent to Fast Company, saying that the study "is not an accurate representation of our social media content globally." It added that the chain "takes seriously how our brand engages with our youngest customers."