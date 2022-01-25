The Real Difference Between A Fruit And A Vegetable

A childhood moment more devastating than learning that Santa does not exist is when some classmate comes over with a smug expression to tell you that a tomato is a fruit, not a vegetable. If you can't trust "Veggie Tales," whom can you trust?

Vegetable specialist Dr. Timothy Coolong of the University of Georgia's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences cleared it all up. "Scientifically, a vegetable is the edible part of a herbaceous plant, which could be a leaf (lettuce), root (carrot), bulb (onion garlic), and so on," Dr. Coolong tells Mashed. "A fruit is considered a mature ovary of a plant, so anything like a tomato, zucchini, bell pepper, cantaloupe, etc. would be a fruit. From a very strict botanical definition, a vegetable would more or less be edible parts of non-woody plants such as lettuce or celery ... but fruit such as tomatoes are usually treated as vegetables."

The issue is that fruits and vegetables are terms that broadly work but have weirdnesses. With fruits, for example, you eat the part of the plant that contains seeds. This is why tomatoes are fruits as are pumpkins and peppers. Basically eating everything else from the unbloomed flowers of cauliflower, the leaves of kale, to the shoots of asparagus is classified as eating your vegetables.

To add to the confusion, some fruits aren't technically fruits. Because strawberry seeds are contained in the which fleshy bits on the outside, the majority of the berry is not a fruit, scientifically speaking.