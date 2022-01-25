Ben & Jerrys' Newest Flavors Are A Chocolate Lover's Dream

You've likely tried at least one flavor of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. According to the brand's website, its chocolate chip cookie dough, Cherry Garcia, and Half Baked flavors rank as fans' favorites. While many of the brand's top 10 best-selling ice creams incorporate chocolate in some way, only one — chocolate fudge brownie — stands out as a purely chocolate-centric experience.

Now, Ben & Jerry's is introducing two new flavors for chocoholics: chocolate milk and cookies and Dirt Cake, per a a statement sent to Mashed. These new offerings join the ice cream company's recently launched Topped line, which first came out about a year ago and consists of ice creams with a "spoonable" layer of flavored ganache and toppings underneath each lid. (Food & Wine compares the ganache to a firmer version of hot fudge: not crunchy but also not runny.) The brand's two new flavors are "Topped" with a thick coating of milk chocolate ganache. What's on the inside?