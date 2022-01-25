Insomnia Cookies' New Valentine's Day Lineup Is All Things Red Velvet

Need a way to win over your crush's stomach, heart, and soul this Valentine's Day? Insomnia Cookies believes it has you covered there, thanks to its limited-edition red velvet cookie assortment developed for the lover's holiday. According to a press release by the cookie chain, customers can now order several different Valentine's-themed cookies and dessert bundles. On the menu is Insomnia's classic red velvet cookie, which starts with a blend of cocoa, butter, and vanilla before it's stuffed throughout with cream cheese chunks. The "deluxe" version of the treat throws in a melty cream cheese center.

The red velvet theme doesn't stop there. Insomnia is also offering a red velvet cookies and cream cookie — which includes bits of Oreo-like cookies — in a vegan and miniature version. For those who would rather eat their cookies with a spoon, there's also a red velvet cookie butter topped with pink and red sprinkles. Finally, customers can stock up on red velvet loaded brownies with cookie butter and sprinkles, as well as red velvet cookie dippers paired with cream cheese icing.