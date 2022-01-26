Fun Dip's New Valentine Mystery Flavor Could Win You Money

The "Solve the Fun Dip Mystery Flavor" challenge is open to all. According to the contest's official website, participants can guess the new candy flavor every single day until February 14. A description on the site reads, "Can you guess the new flavor in our Fun Dip Mystery Flavor? Keep the guesses coming and one lucky winner will win a $5,000 check to fuel an epic adventure with the special Valentine in their life."

The company's Marketing Director of Seasonal Confections, Chad Womack, said in a statement, "While candy lovers take their best guess at what the flavor will be, they can also enjoy our fan-favorite seasonal treats like BRACH'S Tiny Conversation Hearts and classic Fun Dip to share with the special ones in their lives along the way (via PR Newswire).

The winner will be randomly picked, and fans will be introduced to the new flavor on February 15. Meanwhile, they can choose to sample the Fun Dip Lik-M-Aid Valentine's Day Pack and BRACH'S Tiny Conversation Hearts: The former lets you personalize the candy to share with your special Valentine, while the latter is a traditional Valentine's Day treat and leader in the "conversation hearts" candy category, per the company's news announcement. The seasonal products can now be found online on e-commerce platforms across the U.S., as well as in major grocery stores and drug stores.