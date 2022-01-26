Instagram Is Cracking Up At Bobby Flay's Failed Cake Decorating Throwback

Just when you think everything Bobby Flay touches turns to gold, the Food Network personality finds a way to remind us that he's human, after all. And there's photographic evidence to prove it, too! Flay recently posted a throwback image on Instagram showing a hilariously "decorated" cake circa an early episode of "Beat Bobby Flay." And with the reminder, suddenly, the rest of America doesn't feel too bad about our lack of cake decorating skills.

In the photo caption, Flay referred to it as his "infamous cake decorating" incident, and mentioned he only did it when challenged by Buddy Valastro, who Flay called "THE absolute master of cakes." While it's probably quite delicious, the baked good, which appears to be festooned with flowers, definitely lacks in the visual department. Never one to take himself too seriously, Flay said, "In my defense, my inspiration here was #JacksonPollack and his signature splashing technique ... so let's call it an abstract expressionist cake??"

Flay was inspired to revisit this pic following an episode of his "Always Hungry" podcast, during which he talked about the epic challenge.