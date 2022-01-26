Chef Martin Yan Looks Back On 43 Years Of Cooking On TV And His New General Tso Line - Exclusive Interview

Can you weigh in for us a little bit about the growing age of celebrity chefs and the new generation of Asian American chefs like David Chang or Roy Choi?

Yeah, well, you know what? I was very fortunate. I was one of the first Asian Americans to host a daily food and travel program, and since 1979, so I've been on television for 43 years and I'm so excited and happy to see all these up and coming very talented, young people. They're passionate about what they do and they're doing really well. In fact, I'm teaming up with Chef Lucas Singh from New York to do a Chinese New Year promote to, he's actually coming to my kitchen in my house to cook with me, to celebrate Chinese New Year. He's young and upcoming, just like David Chang. It's actually a lot of wonderful chefs, and a lot times when I travel all over the country, a lot of young chefs will come to me [and say], "Oh, Chef Yan, we are so honored to meet you because when I was the little kid I watched this show, that's why I became a chef."

In San Francisco, there's a very successful Michelin-star chef just like David Chan [named] Brendan Jiu, and he tells everybody when he was young, he watched the "Yan Can Cook" show. I'm so honored to be able to see all of these wonderful people. They love what they do, and they're doing so well. David Chang in New York is a classic example. He's very passionate. He loves what he does, and he's very good at what he's doing. They will continue to inspire the next generation of young chefs and celebrity chefs. I've been very fortunate and have the opportunity to work with a lot of chefs on the Food Network. I normally get on as a guest, a judge on a Iron Chef, Top Chef, Master Chef and Hell's Kitchen with Gordon Ramsey.

It has been a wonderful opportunity for me to work with not only very established celebrity chefs, but at the same time ... because I travel a great deal all over the world, [I] also have the opportunity to work with the young, up and coming, growing, celebrity chefs. I'm so excited to see people getting into the kitchen because food cooking is wonderful. I admire a lot of the up and coming Asian chefs, like David Chang, Roy Choi, Brenton Jiu, and Lucas Singh and the food they prepare is innovative and is contemporary. They have little twists, they bring the tradition and flavor, but the way that they present the selection of ingredient [and] the combination of ingredients they use is much more creative than some of the senior chefs and the generations of chefs before them. I'm so happy for their success.