Dolly Parton Always Makes This Secret Recipe For Her Costars

Throughout her decade-long career, Dolly Parton has earned a reputation for being kind, funny, and honest. But what her costars most often look forward to is when she makes a big batch of chicken and dumplings for the cast and crew. When discussing the recipe, she told Today "My mom was good at that, so I kind of follow her." The icon also credits her mom for being "the greatest cook in the world."

The chicken and dumplings are so good that everyone on set anticipates the feast, which, she shares, she makes in a huge pot. "I'm famous for it, so everybody wants me to make that or a peanut butter fudge that I love and take on set with me," she says. To make sure no one spoils their appetite on dumplin' day, Parton announces the meal a few days in advance. Although she won't give out the recipe, she did reveal one key ingredient — love. Now if that isn't the most Dolly-like thing to say, we don't know what is.