Ken Jeong Casts His Vote In The #Plantersallorone Debate - Exclusive Interview

Whose side do you think that the United States is going to be on, yours or Joel McHale's? One at a time or all in a fistful?

I think they're going to be on my side and if I'm looking at the online support that I've been having, everyone seems to be liking one at a time and I honestly believe that I am winning the all or one debate. I really do. I honestly believe that, and already, fans are joining in on the conversation and making fun of Joel, which is what I always like. It's been lovely to win the #Plantersallorone debate. And I'm going to win, of course.

Well, we wish you the best of luck in that debate!

Thank you. Very, very important. It's good to have an ally.

Do chicken wings form part of Super Bowl Sundays?

Oh yeah, absolutely. It's funny. My wife loves hot wings even more than me, so I remember I was on "Hot Ones," one of those with Sean Evans, they gave my wife a plate of hot wings and she loved that and she could handle the fight way more than me.

We saw that interview. Did it ruin hot sauce for you forever?

Well, I was actually very nervous. I didn't want to do that in the beginning and then my wife had convinced me, and then she actually came with me on the set. Somewhere in that video, you see me just saying, "Hi Tran, this is so painful, look how my mouth is on fire."

There is a quote attributed to you on the internet that is, "Sitcom food is by far the tastiest of all showbiz food." Explain that quote, if it did it indeed come from you.

Maybe that happened on the day while I was filming something, eating food, because it can be plentiful on set. When you have to do takes over and over again, you do have to pace yourself and it must have been ... I think it was "Dr. Ken," on the set of my own show that I created. I believe that we were doing a Korean food episode and we had really delicious Korean food on set. I think it's attributed to that, from my memory. I remember being very, very happy that day.

What food did you have on set? Do you remember?

Oh, we had galbi, we had kimchi. I'm a very proud Korean American and we just had a classic Korean dinner, and it was authentic, and it was lovely. A lot of galbi, which is Korean marinated short ribs.

