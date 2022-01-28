Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its New Organic Date Syrup

Excited replies flooded the Instagram post. "Finally a syrup for date night. I was sick of having to use my regular syrup," one person joked, while another said they had bought date syrup elsewhere for "double" the cost of TJ's and were excited to try this more affordable option. Others simply loved knowing they could get their hands on the syrup, saying, "Wow! I can't wait to try this!" Another follower summed up the sentiments with a solid pun — "Use it on your date!"

Not everyone has had luck with this item, though. One user had trouble finding it locally, saying, "I wish we could just get a Trader Joe's in Yuma AZ... I'm tired of driving to San Diego or Phoenix to stock up on things."

If you need a change of pace from maple syrup, this offering might just have your name on it. This date syrup has so far proven it can inspire a handful of puns, but with any luck, it might provide an extra kick of flavor, too.