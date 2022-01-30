Instagram Loves Seeing Gordon Ramsay Do The #NotMyName Challenge

Social media platforms are always flooded with one trendy challenge or another. Some of these challenges have a more serious purpose, like the ice bucket challenge in 2014. Participants dumped ice water over their heads and encouraged others to donate to the ALS Association. By the time this challenge faded into the background, nearly $115 million had been donated (via ALS Association).

Sometimes a challenge intended to be for entertainment might take a turn for the worse. Consider the cinnamon challenge, which was popular back in 2012 and 2013. The idea was to swallow a tablespoon of cinnamon in under a minute, no beverages allowed. While this initially seemed pretty harmless, at least one person actually died from asphyxiation (via Vice).

Fortunately, a lot of social media challenges are safe. The #NotMyName challenge, which is currently trending among celebrities, in particular, gets people to share all the names they've been called over the course of their careers, says The Today Show. Much to food fanatics' joy, Gordon Ramsay hopped on the trend as well.