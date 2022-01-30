Fans Of Dunkin's Hazelnut Swirl Might Want To Brace Themselves

Customers didn't want it. Dunkin' appears to be doing it anyway. It appears that the chain is slated to discontinue the coffee flavoring, Hazelnut Swirl. As the Dunkin' website explains, "Flavor swirls are sweet, creamy, and indulgent." But if a recent social media post is to be believed, fans of the Hazelnut Swirl won't be indulging for much longer. A Redditor appeared to leak the impending change with a post titled "Spring 2022 (RIP Hazelnut Swirl... it's happening)."

In the post, they shared a picture of what appears to be Dunkin's spring menu for 2022. At the bottom, the Hazelnut Swirl was listed among other items sentenced to "permanent SKU removal." Though, the text on the image indicates that individual stores will be selling the flavor and other apparently departing items until supplies run out. A self-identified employee seemed to confirm the discontinuation, writing, "Yup.. my manager made it official today. Hazelnut has been discontinued, whatever we currently have in store is the last we have. It is such a popular flavor, I don't understand why they would discontinue it"

Some users expressed extreme confusion. "Wtf hazelnut is one of the top 3 coffee flavors people get," one wrote. "Why the [futuens] would they discontinue hazelnut? Dunkin is run by such bots," another agreed.