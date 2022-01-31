An Unexpected Duo Made Its Way Through A Kansas McDonald's Drive-Thru

Fast food drive-thru employees' shifts can get pretty monotonous. They take an order, prepare the order, serve it, and repeat. One McDonald's franchise reported that it serves up to 260 cars per hour, which equates to over 2,000 drive-thru interactions in an eight-hour shift. The orders probably include Big Macs, fries, Chicken McNuggets, and the occasional milkshake, making for a repetitive day. So when something extraordinary pulls through the drive-thru, whether it be at McDonald's or any other fast food joint, it gets noticed.

For instance, Distractify reports that once an entire funeral procession came through a McDonald's drive-thru, hearse and all, as part of the deceased's final wish, paying homage to his love for the restaurant. Another drive-thru employee remembered a diner who had removed the passenger seat from her car and replaced it with a large ring for her cockatoo to sit on.

No doubt drive-thru employees have had their share of bizarre encounters, like one Kansas McDonald's that had an interesting pair hit its drive-thru.