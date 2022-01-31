Aldi's New Wine Claims To Be 'Zero-Sugar' -- Here's What That Means

Dry January is about to end. So buyers are naturally readying themselves for a most moist February. Adventures in Aldi, the non-affiliated Instagram account, is happy to help. Two days ago, they uploaded a post highlighting Aldi's Don't Mind If I Do sugar-free and gluten-free Sauvignon Blanc. The wine has the citrus-y aroma of grapefruit mingled with fresh cut grass and retails for just $7.99 per 750 ml bottle.

"Don't Mind If I Do on a Friday night?! Okay, yes plz!" the account declared. "This zero sugar wine looks prettyyyyy dang good! Have y'all tried it yet?! I know there are several other zero sugar wine options at Aldi! I would love your thoughts." And according to the comments, many had. "It's great!!" one insisted. A second agreed, saying, "I tried the Pinot Noir & it was delicious! I would definitely buy it again."

There were also some negative comments. "I HATED this. Poured out the entire bottle," one person said. "It's awful honestly," another added, signaling that Dry January could be extended.